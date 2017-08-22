Man hid in Cleveland store overnight, robbed manager at gunpoint

CLEVELAND– Investigators are asking for help identifying the man who robbed a Cleveland store at gunpoint.

It happened at the Family Dollar on St. Clair Avenue on Aug. 10. The FBI said the man hid in the store overnight and robbed the manager when it opened.

This robbery is similar to two others in the area, according to the FBI.

The suspect is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Cleveland Division of the FBI or the Cleveland Division of Police. Tips can remain anonymous and reward money is available.