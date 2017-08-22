Interactive Radar: Showers, severe storms in spots

Posted 12:50 pm, August 22, 2017, by , Updated at 12:57PM, August 22, 2017

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING: Carroll and Columbiana counties until 1:15 p.m.

**Follow the latest alerts, here**

The Storm Prediction Center has placed us in a “slight risk” for severe weather.  There is also a small portion of our extreme eastern counties within the “enhanced” risk where a more general severe weather may take place.

Damaging winds and hail are the main threats.  Stay tuned for the latest updates as we get closer.

Keep those A/Cs and fans cranked on high! The heat and humidity will be sticking around until tomorrow.

**Check out our Interactive Radar**