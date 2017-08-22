× Live blog: Browns coach Hue Jackson talks to media after Cleveland win, players kneel during anthem

BEREA, Ohio– Cleveland Browns head coach Hue Jackson will answer questions from reporters during a conference call Tuesday afternoon.

The Browns beat the Giants in their preseason match-up Monday night, 10-6.

But a dozen Cleveland players stole the show before the game started. The group, including veterans Christian Kirksey and Jamie Collins, and rookie Jabrill Peppers, knelt in prayer during the national anthem. A few other teammates stood around the circle in support.

It was the largest group of NFL players to not stand during the national anthem since former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick started his protest a year ago.

