LeBron, Cavs speak out on Kyrie trade: ‘Nothing but respect’

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Cavaliers and LeBron James on Tuesday night released statements about guard Kyrie Irving, who has been traded to the Boston Celtics in exchange for three players.

“On behalf of the entire franchise, I want to thank Kyrie Irving for the six impressive years he spent in Cleveland wearing the Cavaliers uniform,” said Cavaliers Chairman Dan Gilbert in a statement. “From the moment we won the 2011 NBA lottery that put us in position to draft Kyrie to the ‘The Shot’ that sealed our first NBA championship and all of the electrifying play that made him a joy to watch, ‘excitement’ was always in the air when it came to Kyrie Irving. We wish him and his family well as he moves on to the next phase of his NBA career.”

The team also tweeted their gratitude toward Irving, saying: “A big THANK YOU from the entire organization & we wish you well in the next chapter of your career.”

The trade, announced earlier on Tuesday, affords the Cavs: Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas, forward Jae Crowder, center Ante Zizic and the Brooklyn Nets’ 2018 unprotected first round pick, in exchange for Irving.

“This trade needed to include both players and assets that we felt strongly could help us continue to compete for championships and we believe it does,” said Cavaliers General Manager Koby Altman. “We look forward to Isaiah, Jae and Ante joining us and also felt that the unprotected first round pick in the deal was very important for us and our future as well.”

LeBron James, who had remained relatively tight-lipped on the trade since rumors started swirling about Irving last month, spoke out for the first time Tuesday night.

“That’s the only way to be to the kid! Special talent/guy! Nothing but respect and what a ride it was our 3 years together Young Gode # Filayy,” James tweeted.

