Ice Pops For The Kids… And Parents Too!

Watermelon Ice Pops.
Makes 8-10.
Roughly 4 cups watermelon, seeded and chopped
1/2 cup simple syrup (1/2 cup sugar dissolved in 1/2 cup water)
1 Tablespoon lime juice
Salt
Keep all ingredients chilled until ready to blend and freeze. This helps the pops freeze faster, creating a better texture.
Add all ingredients to a blender and puree until smooth. Taste and adjust sweetness or lime juice as you like. Pour into molds and freeze at least 4 hours or until solid. Un-mold by dipping (but not submerging) into hot water to loosen pops from the sides. Remove and enjoy! Store in a plastic bag in the freezer if you have any left.
Riffs on the theme: Play around with steeping mint or basil to the simple syrup, or adding orange blossom water or a heavy pinch of fleur de sel to the mixture. You can also add other frui