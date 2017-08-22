Ice Pops For The Kids… And Parents Too!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Popsmith

www.popsmith.com

Watermelon Ice Pops.

Makes 8-10.

Roughly 4 cups watermelon, seeded and chopped

1/2 cup simple syrup (1/2 cup sugar dissolved in 1/2 cup water)

1 Tablespoon lime juice

Salt

Keep all ingredients chilled until ready to blend and freeze. This helps the pops freeze faster, creating a better texture.

Add all ingredients to a blender and puree until smooth. Taste and adjust sweetness or lime juice as you like. Pour into molds and freeze at least 4 hours or until solid. Un-mold by dipping (but not submerging) into hot water to loosen pops from the sides. Remove and enjoy! Store in a plastic bag in the freezer if you have any left.

Riffs on the theme: Play around with steeping mint or basil to the simple syrup, or adding orange blossom water or a heavy pinch of fleur de sel to the mixture. You can also add other frui