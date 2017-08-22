Homeless man helps save kidnapped 2-month-old left under interstate overpass

MINDEN, Louisiana — A two-month-old boy feared kidnapped and dead was found early Monday morning unharmed on a ledge under an interstate overpass.

KLSA reports that a friend of the family’s is accused of taking the child, saying God told him to do it. Kyshaun Wilson, 25, faces charges of aggravated kidnapping.

The child’s mother discovered her baby and Wilson missing at about 3:30 a.m. Monday. She said Wilson had taken the baby into the kitchen for a bottle because he was crying at some time after midnight.

That’s when police say Wilson eventually walked out the door with the baby and headed to the interstate on foot. He then left the baby beneath an overpass at about 3 a.m., then got a ride back to town. He allegedly told a homeless man what he’d done, and that man then called police.

Wilson eventually admitted to taking the baby, and police launched a frantic search.

“We were scared we were going to find the baby deceased,” said Minden Police Chief Steve Cropper.

They eventually were able to locate the baby at around 7 a.m., wrapped in a blanket sleeping.

“Scariest thing about it if he were able to roll off that ledge, he would have hit that concrete retaining ledge and probably would have rolled right out into the interstate,” Cropper told KSLA.

