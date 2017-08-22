× Giant turkey leg is coming to some Arby’s restaurants for ‘Game of Thrones’ season finale

If you’re a ‘Game of Thrones‘ fan, then Sunday probably can’t come fast enough. The show’s season 7 finale airs this Sunday, August 27, on HBO.

It just so happens Arby’s is offering a Smoked Turkey Leg for the occasion, but just at nine locations. (See the list, below; the closest one to the Cleveland-area is Pittsburgh.)

The restaurant chain never comes right out and says the menu option is because of the popular show, but here’s one big hint, GoT fans: Arby’s promo is “Turkey is Coming.”

Arby’s says the turkey leg is seasoned with salt and brown sugar, smoked and then slowroasted to perfection.

It’s available at the following locations for a limited time:

• Fargo, ND: (1117 38th St NW – Fargo, ND 58102)

• Los Angeles, CA: (347 East Main St. – Alhambra, CA 91801)

• Seattle/Redmond, WA: (15115 NE 24th St. – Redmond, WA 98052)

• Norfolk, VA: (730 East Little Creek Rd. – Norfolk, VA 23518)

• Pittsburgh, PA: (4810 McKnight Rd. – Pittsburgh, PA 15237)

• Phoenix, AZ: (2402 West

Thomas Rd. – Phoenix, AZ 85015)

• Denver, CO: (1480 South Colorado Blvd. – Denver, CO 80222)

• Omaha, NE: (8429 West Center Rd. – Omaha, NE 68124)

• Atlanta, GA: (4415 Roswell Rd. – Atlanta, GA 30342)

And, if you would like to check out a preview of the season 7 finale, here you go….