Fox Recipe Box: Kristi’s Lemon Ice Box Pie

CLEVELAND, Oh — We all know Fox 8’s Kristi Capel is working hard to increase her culinary prowess and that includes getting cooking lessons when on vacation! Kristi recently spent some time visiting her grandmother and learned on how to make the perfect summertime dessert — cool and refreshing ‘Lemon Ice Box Pie’.

BOCCA’S LEMON ICE BOX PIE

16 Graham Crackers Crumbled

1/3 Cup Melted Butter

Vanilla Wafers

3 Lemons Juiced (and zest)

2 Can Eagle Brand Sweetened Condensed Milk

3 Egg Yolks Beaten

3 Egg Whites

6 T Sugar

Mix the crumbled graham crackers with the melted butter.

Press into the bottom of the pie plate. Stand up the vanilla

wafers around the edge of the pie plate.

Mix the lemon juice, zest, sweetened condensed milk, and

three beaten egg yolks until completely mixed. Pour into pie

plate.

Beat the three egg whites adding the sugar gradually until

stiff peaks. Cover pie with the egg white mixture completely

covering the pie mixture. With spatula make peaks.

Bake pie at 400̊ until top of peaks are brown (approximately

6 minutes).