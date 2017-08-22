Fox is looking for a ‘Ralphie’ to star in the live Christmas Story broadcast

LOS ANGELES, CA – Do you know a kid who’s obsessed with his Red Ryder BB Gun – and can sing and dance?

Fox wants to hear from you, because the folks there are looking for a child actor to star in their live television adaptation of “A Christmas Story.”

The network is accepting taped auditions until Tuesday, August 29.

According to the casting site, Ralphie is between 9-12. He is a “regular kid – cute but not handsome, winsome but not precious…..a kid you wouldn’t mind living next door to.” This regular kid must also be an excellent singer and be able to carry the whole 3-hour, live broadcast.

Anyone who wants to submit their audition can do so through the Cast It Talent website. They’ll need to record two songs from the “A Christmas Story: The Musical.” Instructions are given on the site about recording and submitting the audition.

“A Christmas Story: Live” will be shown on Sunday, December 17th. Actress Maya Rudolph has been cast in the role of Ralphie’s mom.

