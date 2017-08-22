FNTD Season Premiere: Game of Week nominees

CLEVELAND — FOX 8’s ‘Friday Night Touchdown’ is back for its 21st season and better than ever.

The season premiere of ‘Friday Night Touchdown’, fueled by Conrad’s, kicks off on Friday, August 25, 2017 at 11:00 p.m.

Join John Telich, P.J. Ziegler, Dan Coughlin and special guest host, Jerod Cherry, for highlights from more than 20 local high school football games.

But first, the FOX 8 sports team needs your help to select our FOX 8 Game of the Week.

Each week during the 2017 high school football regular season, we will nominate four great matchups.

Students, staff, players, coaches, fans and FOX 8 viewers are invited to vote for the schools they would like to see receive extended coverage, both on-air during ‘Friday Night Touchdown’ and online at the Friday Night Touchdown page.

The winning game will be announced live Thursday on FOX 8 News at 10:00 p.m.

Here are this week’s nominees :

A.) EUCLID (0-0) vs GLENVILLE (0-0)

B.) FAIRVIEW (0-0) at ROCKY RIVER (0-0)

C.) KENSTON (0-0) at STREETSBORO (0-0)

D.) TWINSBURG (0-0) at COPLEY (0-0)

CLICK HERE for more ‘Friday Night Touchdown’ coverage.