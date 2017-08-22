Exclusive video: suburban traffic stop shows violent trend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LYNDHURST, Ohio - The FOX 8 I TEAM has obtained exclusive police video showing a traffic stop in the eastern suburbs that uncovered a mystery and put a new spotlight on a trend with guns on your highways.

Sunday afternoon, Lyndhurst Police stopped a car for speeding at 101 miles an hour on I-271. Inside, police found 3 teens, 16 and 17 years old, with a gun, knives, and drugs. Investigators believe the teens have ties to a violent gang in Buffalo. And police say the teens were vague about what they were doing in Northeast Ohio.

Lyndhurst Police have been tracking how many guns they find in traffic stops. The number is going up, and that doesn’t count drivers with permits to carry weapons. And, of course, police won’t find every gun in every stop.

In this case, the video shows an officer asking, “Whose gun is this?”.A teen answers, “Which one?” And the officer responds, “What do you mean which one? There’s more than one?”

The teen then says he doesn’t know whose gun it is.

Lyndhurst Police Chief Rick Porrello said, "It's obviously a significant concern." He added, from the inner city to the suburbs, the danger is consistent. He said, "With the environment across the nation with police work, there's never a time when you’re on duty at all, no matter what you're doing, when you can let your guard down.'

As of Tuesday afternoon, the teens in this case were still locked up in the Cuyahoga County Juvenile Detention Center. Police were still investigating to find out more about the suspects and their gun.