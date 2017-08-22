Go
Search
Watch Now:
Noon Newscast
Fox 8 TV Schedule
Search
Contact Us
fox8.com
Menu
News
Closings
Seen on TV
AM Show
New Day
Sports
Traffic
Contests
Jobs
Weather
Cleveland
83°
Low
60°
High
84°
Akron/Canton
83°
Low
59°
High
84°
See complete forecast
Easy, Healthy Chicken Dinner In a Crock-Pot!
Posted 11:47 am, August 22, 2017, by
emmaricefox8
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
LinkedIn
Email
Please enable Javascript to watch this video
The Olive Scene
www.theolivescene.com
Popular
New mother killed in gruesome elevator accident minutes after giving birth
Can you watch in selfie mode on your phone? Last-minute solar eclipse do’s and don’ts
Northeast Ohio Guide to Great American Eclipse
Here are the winning Powerball numbers for the $535 million jackpot
Latest News
Can you reuse your glasses for the 2024 eclipse?
Mom says school sent 4-year-old son home because his hair was too long
Ice Pops For The Kids… And Parents Too!
Tips On Preserving Your Tomatoes… Try Canning!
New Day Cleveland
New Day Best of BBQ: Oak and Embers
New Day Cleveland
New Day Best of BBQ: Smoke
New Day Cleveland
New Day Best of BBQ: The Brew Kettle
News
Security guard accused of stealing $100K on first day of new job
Morning Show
Recipe Box
Fox 8 Recipe Box: Summer Strawberry Cheesecake Treats
News
Sports
Report: Koby Altman to be Cleveland Cavaliers’ new GM
News
Dad walks son to his first day of kindergarten – and his first day of college
News
Who wins?! Cleveland’s finest do the ‘Cupid Shuffle’ at neighborhood festival
News
Wooster welcomes new police K-9
News
FOX 8 is getting ready to say thanks a million… in a big way!
News
UPS will charge more for Christmas shipments
Entertainment
News
New service offers 1 movie a day in theaters for $10 a month
News
Couple hired teen to babysit, then forced her to have sex with at least 5 men a day: officials
×
Email Alerts
Send to Email Address
Your Name
Your Email Address
Cancel
Post was not sent - check your email addresses!
Email check failed, please try again
Sorry, your blog cannot share posts by email.