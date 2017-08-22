Cleveland police: Man assaulted food cart worker in hate crime

CLEVELAND– Detectives hope to identify the man they say assaulted a food cart worker in Cleveland.

It happened on Sunday on Old River Road. Cleveland police are calling the attack a hate crime.

The suspect and a group of friends were ordering from the food cart when he started yelling at the victim. According to police, he said, “You don’t belong here. Go back to your own country.”

The man punched the worker in the face multiple times, causing him to hit his head on the cement and lose consciousness, police said. He suffered a broken jaw and several teeth were knocked out.

On Tuesday, investigators released photos of the suspect, who might be named “Greg.”

Anyone who recognizes him should call Detective Williams at 216-623-2708.