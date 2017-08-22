Cleveland Hopkins International Airport announces service to Iceland

CLEVELAND– Flights from Cleveland Hopkins International Airport to Reykjavik, Iceland will begin in May 2018, the airport announced on Tuesday.

Icelandair will provide service from Cleveland four times a week. It offers connections to more than 25 destinations in Europe.

“Cleveland is the perfect destination for our route network. We are happy to be the first carrier to provide service to Europe in eight years. This addition also strengthens our route network and bridges Europe and Cleveland together by providing direct service to Iceland in addition to quick and convenient connections to 30 destinations in Europe,” said Icelandair CEO Birkir Holm Gudnason, in a news release on Tuesday.

Icelandair’s hub is located at Keflavik International Airport.

More stories on Cleveland Hopkins International Airport here