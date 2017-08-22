Can you reuse your glasses for the 2024 eclipse?

CLEVELAND – If you missed Monday’s solar eclipse or just can’t wait for the next one, the path of totality for the next total solar eclipse in April 2024 passes right through Northeast Ohio. But should you save your eclipse sunglasses to reuse them then?

According to NASA, if eclipse glasses are compliant with the ISO 123 12-2 safety standard, glasses can be reused indefinitely if the filters aren’t scratched, punctured or torn.

However, some glasses are printed with warnings saying that you should discard them after three years.

Jay Reynolds, a research astronomer at Cleveland State University who has tested eclipse glasses, said it may be best to err on the side of caution and get new eclipse glasses in seven years.

“If you really take care of them very, very well, and put them in a cool, dry place and never touch them, they’ll probably be OK,” Reynolds said. “But keep in mind, it’s a plastic. It can break down if you don’t handle it right. It’s best just to replace them.”

More stories on the solar eclipse here