Browns release DL Desmond Bryant

BEREA, Ohio – The Cleveland Browns announced Tuesday evening that they have released defensive lineman Desmond Bryant.

“We’d like to thank Des for all his contributions to the Cleveland Browns in his time with our organization,” said Browns Executive Vice President of Football Operations Sashi Brown in a statement released by the team. “He proved to be a leader and tone setter along our defensive front and we wish him well.”

Bryant joined the team in 2013. He started 41 games for the Browns and was named the Browns 2014 Ed Block Courage Award recipient. He missed the entire 2016 season after tearing a pectoral muscle during a workout in July.

The Browns also announced the signing of defensive lineman Brandon Thompson. Thompson was originally signed by the Bengals in 2012 and has appeared in 39 games.