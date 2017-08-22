Birth of child eclipses solar eclipse for local family

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - The McGettrick Family from Rocky River is over the moon, and they didn't even see the eclipse.

Mother Eileen gave birth to baby Annie just after 8 a.m. Monday, keeping them from viewing the eclipse.

“We'll only get to see her being born once,” she said. “Something you don’t see in so many years, we missed altogether because we were having her.”

Unable to catch a peak of the eclipse from their room window at Fairview Hospital, Eileen and her husband, Sean, kept up with its progress on social media. The newborn had to be fed nearly every hour and the parents finally had a chance to nap during the peak of the eclipse.

“Annie definitely eclipsed our day yesterday. So it wasn't the moon and the sun, it was Annie,” Eileen said.

Annie’s 2 year-old sister, Tess, was born on another notable day: May 4th.

“Our first was born on Star Wars day, so we'll have themes for birthdays going forward,” she said. “We'll either have Star Wars parties or eclipse parties.”