Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Drivers on Interstate 480 are seeing some heavy back-up this morning after a construction truck hit an overhead sign overnight.

Early Tuesday, the Ohio Department of Transportation closed all lanes of Interstate 480 east to repair the sign. The closure was supposed to last 10 minutes, but instead spanned about a half hour.

As of 7:45 a.m., all lanes were reopened, but traffic was still heavy.

All lanes open on 480E from 176-77. Delays from Tiedeman — Patty Harken (@HarkenPatty) August 22, 2017

480 EB CLOSED at 176 so crews can take down a damaged sign. Delays from State Rd. pic.twitter.com/ArOidfcciV — Patty Harken (@HarkenPatty) August 22, 2017