× How you can help animals: Dick Goddard APL Telethon on September 14

CLEVELAND, Ohio– His love for animals has been the driving force behind his life’s work. Day in and day out Dick Goddard is always working to help the “four foots,” as he calls them.

On Thursday, Sept. 14– we will be focusing on the good work of the Cleveland Animal Protective League, as FOX 8 presents the third annual Dick Goddard APL telethon.

From 6am through 730pm, you will be able to call or go online to make a pledge.

The number to call the day of is (866)-392-PETS (7387)

We will have a link here on FOX8.com as well if you would like to make a pledge online.

Last year, the telethon raised over $144,000 for the Cleveland APL. Mr. Goddard is hoping with your help we can exceed that goal.

This Telethon is brought to you by Embrace Pet Insurance: Genuine support when you need it most!