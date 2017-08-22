Amazing: Picture shows the ‘edge of the rainbow’

If you’ve ever wondered what you’ll find at the end of a rainbow, wonder no more.

A Twitter user by the name of Yuta Yamaguchi posted a picture that shows a rainbow coming to an end on a two lane road.

The picture was posted last week and has gone viral. It has been retweeted more than 68,000 times and liked more than 188,000 times.

According to Google Translate, the post says “I saw the edge of the rainbow for the first time in my life.”

One person responded to the tweet, “It seems that it is believed in America that treasure is buried at the edge of the rainbow.”

While there was no pot of gold or leprechaun at the end of this rainbow, it’s still a pretty spectatcular sight.