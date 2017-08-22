13 Cleveland students taken to hospital as a precaution after bus was hit by car

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Thirteen children were taken to the hospital as a precaution after their school bus was rear-ended by a car.

It happened at West 32nd Street and Trowbridge Avenue Tuesday morning.

The vehicle involved reportedly hit the back of the bus, sliding underneath, and it then went off the road hitting a home.

Officials with Cleveland Metropolitan School District say the students on board were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The driver of the bus and the driver of the car were also taken to the hospital with minor injuries.