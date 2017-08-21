Schools across country banning students from watching eclipse

TENNESSEE — It’s science and history in the making: the first total solar eclipse in nearly 40 years.

But a lot of kids won’t be able to experience the history firsthand, because their schools are actually banning it.

WREG reports schools in Tennessee are putting the kibosh on plans to watch the eclipse. They will be in school at the time, and officials are worried about kids damaging their eyes.

Some parents are upset, saying their kids should be part of something so important.

Locally, a few schools have canceled class all together because of the eclipse.

Some parents have decided to take their students out of school for the day, so they can take part in the event.

Parma Schools announced Monday morning they will make Eclipse Day an excused absence. They previously canceled all eclipse activities, as did Cleveland Metropolitan School District.

Jefferson Area Schools have also canceled class.

