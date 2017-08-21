Police say fugitive in Barcelona van attack has been shot dead

BARCELONA — Regional police have confirmed that the fugitive Barcelona van attack suspect Younes Abouyaaqoub has been shot down in a small town outside the city.

In a tweet, the Catalan regional police say Abouyaaqoub was the suspect wearing an explosives belt who was shot Monday afternoon in Subirats, a town west of Barcelona.

Abouyaaqoub had been the subject of a massive manhunt since the attack Thursday in Barcelona that killed 13 people and wounded over 120.

He is suspected of carrying out the attack Thursday in Barcelona that left 13 dead and over 120 people wounded. Another attack hours later killed one person and injured others in seaside town of Cambrils.

