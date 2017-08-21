LIVE COVERAGE of Great American Eclipse

Missing: Shaniyia Hayes

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- FOX 8 is relaunching our missing persons segments with the help of Amanda Berry. We hope the segments will help loved ones reunite with their missing family members.

Shaniyia Hayes, 15, hasn't been see since Aug. 6.

That day she was last seen at home, and she was wearing black leggings and a black tank top. She is 5'3" tall with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Grabski at the Second District of the Cleveland Police Department at 216-623-2704.

You can see the daily missing persons segment with Amanda Berry on FOX 8 News at 6 a.m., 8 a.m., noon, 4 p.m., 6 p.m. and 10 p.m.

