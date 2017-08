Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -Keep those A/Cs and fans cranked on high! The heat and humidity will be sticking around until midweek.

We hit 92° today making it day #13 in the 90’s for the year!

Next round of showers and storms : Tuesday. The Storm Prediction Center already has placed us in a “slight risk” for severe weather. Damaging winds and hail are the main threats.

Here's an hour-by-hour look at our overnight and early Tuesday morning: