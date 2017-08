Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - A quiet, summer morning after a few thundershowers popped up over our eastern counties. You may not want to open your windows and keep the AC going…humidity on the rise.

Click here for the complete forecast.

It gets hot again Monday as highs top out in the upper 80s! It will feel rather sultry. Remember, it’s the big solar eclipse day!

**For more on the eclipse, click here**

Will the skies be clear? Check this out: