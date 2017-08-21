Cleveland mother writes book to honor her murdered daughter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND – Noni Brooks thought her life was over in January 2014.

A man opened fire at a car she and her children were in on Cleveland’s west side.

Her 5-year-old daughter, Jermani, was killed. Brooks was shot in the eye.

“I lost my daughter, and my vision in my right eye,” Brooks told Fox 8 Monday. “I felt like I didn’t have a purpose. I felt like I had no control over anything.”

But through counseling and prayer, she found strength to write a book to honor her daughter. She wanted to make sure no one would ever forget her daughter - a bubbly, happy, five-year-old, who loved everything that sparkled, including her silver shoes.

So with the help of her two young sons, she wrote the book Sparkle to remember Jermani’s life.

“We want Jermani to live through us in everything,” Brooks said.