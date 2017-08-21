City of Oberlin officially abolishes Columbus Day in favor of Indigenous Peoples Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OBERLIN, Ohio - In a unanimous vote Monday night, Oberlin City Council voted to abolish Columbus Day and replace it with Indigenous Peoples Day.

"Columbus Day is a touchy subject for some folks. However, the history of Columbus Day speaks for itself," said a supporter.

Residents packed council chambers as the second Monday in October was forever changed in the city of Oberlin.

Not everyone was in favor of the resolution, saying Columbus Day is about more than just a man, it’s about culture.

"Columbus Day is a day of Italian American pride. And I am really disheartened at the ease with which Oberlin city council is doing away with a day that celebrates Italians," said one resident.

Oberlin is now the first city in the state of Ohio to officially recognize Indigenous Peoples Day.

"It sounds a little ridiculous. I think we should keep American holidays they way there are," said David Dodd, resident.

"This seems like a pretty cool change. This is much supportive of everyone in America, not just white and European descendants. I think it’s pretty cool," said Jake Verstein, another Oberlin resident.