Can you watch in selfie mode on your phone? Last-minute solar eclipse do’s and don’ts

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Today’s the day of the solar eclipse! A partial eclipse will be seen in Cleveland at around 1 p.m. and last until just before 4 p.m.

Dr. Palak Wall, Pediatric Ophthalmologist at Akron Children’s Hospital, joined us this morning to answer your last-minute questions.

A lot of people are wondering about watching the eclipse on their cell phone in selfie mode. Dr. Wall said while it may not be dangerous to your eyes, it could ruin your phone.

Apple told USA Today, its iPhone doesn’t need any filter to capture the sun.

Ralph Chou, an eclipse chaser and professor at the University of Waterloo in Ontario, Canada, told USA Today, “But if you’re spending $600, $700 or more on a phone, I sure as heck wouldn’t want to risk my camera or my phone to take such a shot.”

Dr. Wall said:

–Do NOT watch the eclipse through regular sunglasses; don’t look through a telescope, binoculars, or cameras. You will damage your eyes and your devices.

–Do NOT watch the eclipse using 3D glasses.

–Do NOT Look up while you’re driving.

You CAN use a welding helmet, but you must make sure the shield is a grade 12 or higher.

Looking at the sun at any time could permanently damage your vision. Dr. Wall said if that happens, you’ll see spots in your vision; normally seen straight lines could look wavy. You’ll want to see a doctor if that happens.

The best way to watch is using solar glasses.

Here is the bottom line: If you can’t watch safely, don’t watch at all.

