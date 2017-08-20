Wrestling legend Ric Flair awake after medically-induced coma
WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair is awake and communicating following complications from surgery.
The 68-year-old former wrestler was in a medically-induced coma and underwent an unknown surgery on Aug. 14.
CEO of Legacy Talent and Entertainment Melinda Morris Zanoni, CEO of Legacy Talent, who represents Flair, posted an update on Saturday:
Flair’s fiancee, Wendy Barlow, said she took him to the hospital with abdominal pain and he’s dealing with “multiple organ problems,” TMZ reported.
Flair, “The Nature Boy,” was the first to win the WCW World Heavyweight Championship. He’s considered a 16-time world champion, with titles from NWA and WWF.