Wrestling legend Ric Flair awake after medically-induced coma

Posted 11:42 am, August 20, 2017, by

Professional wrestler Ric Flair of 'ESPN's 30 for 30: "Nature Boy"' speaks onstage during the ESPN portion of the 2017 Summer Television Critics Association Press Tour at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on July 26, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair is awake and communicating following complications from surgery.

The 68-year-old former wrestler was in a medically-induced coma and underwent an unknown surgery on Aug. 14.

CEO of Legacy Talent and Entertainment Melinda Morris Zanoni, CEO of Legacy Talent, who represents Flair, posted an update on Saturday:

Flair’s fiancee, Wendy Barlow, said she took him to the hospital with abdominal pain and he’s dealing with “multiple organ problems,” TMZ reported.

Flair, “The Nature Boy,” was the first to win the WCW World Heavyweight Championship. He’s considered a 16-time world champion, with titles from NWA and WWF.

