Two Public Square incidents: Man shot twice; Teen hurt while running from police

CLEVELAND- The Cleveland Division of Police released more information Sunday morning after a shooting in Public Square.

A man arguing on the phone Saturday night was shot twice. According to police, the victim’s brother rode up on a bike and fired the gunshots.

In a separate incident, a 17-year-old was injured while he was running from officers. Police said his gun discharged causing a powder burn. He was taken into custody.

Originally, Cleveland police reported the 17-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to the chest.