Powerball jackpot jumps to $650M after no winner drawn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Here’s a bit of good news: There’s a $650 million lottery prize up for grabs.

Yet again, there were no winning tickets for the latest Powerball drawing Saturday night.

The winning Powerball numbers were 17, 19, 39, 43, 68 and the Powerball number was 13

The grand prize could rank as the third richest US lottery jackpot of all time.

The current Powerball prize pool has been growing since June 10 — meaning there have been 21 straight drawings with no winner.

Powerball has always been a tough ticket to win, but it became even more difficult recently — thanks to a rule change in October 2015 that tweaked the odds.

Chances of picking all six winning numbers stand at about one in 292 million.

That means you are actually more likely to be killed by an asteroid (1 in 700,000), be struck by lightning while drowning (1 in 183 million) or give birth to quadruplets (1 in 729,000).

The longer odds also made it more likely for the Powerball jackpots to grow to a gargantuan size before a winning ticket is sold.

A $1.6 billion grand prize claimed last year became (by far) the largest U.S. lottery prize ever. It was snagged by three winning tickets on January 13, 2016.

And there’s been two other Powerball jackpots that have passed the $400 million mark so far in 2017. A $448 million prize was claimed in June and a $435 million jackpot was won in February.

Powerball is played in 44 states as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.