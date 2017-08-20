Legendary comedian Jerry Lewis dies at age 91

Photo Gallery
LAS VEGAS– Actor, comedian and philanthropist Jerry Lewis passed away at his Las Vegas home Sunday morning. He was 91 years old.
Lewis was the longtime comedy partner of singer Dean Martin, and was known for movies like “The Nutty Professor” and “The King of Comedy.”
Lewis was the chairman of the Muscular Dystrophy Association and hosted a live telethon for the cause for 44 years.
Other entertainers took to Twitter after hearing the news of his passing on Sunday.
