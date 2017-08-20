Legendary comedian Jerry Lewis dies at age 91

LAS VEGAS– Actor, comedian and philanthropist Jerry Lewis passed away at his Las Vegas home Sunday morning. He was 91 years old.

Lewis was the longtime comedy partner of singer Dean Martin, and was known for movies like “The Nutty Professor” and “The King of Comedy.”

Lewis was the chairman of the Muscular Dystrophy Association and hosted a live telethon for the cause for 44 years.

Other entertainers took to Twitter after hearing the news of his passing on Sunday.

Jerry Lewis just died. When I met him, I feel apart, just sobbed. I guess it's time for that again. — Penn Jillette (@pennjillette) August 20, 2017

How did my life get good enough that Jerry Lewis would smile at me? And how sad to lose him. pic.twitter.com/taPhl1utzO — Penn Jillette (@pennjillette) August 20, 2017

Jerry Lewis has passed on. I sincerely hope his afterlife is a warm, peaceful… …haven. — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) August 20, 2017