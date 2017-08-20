Lakewood teachers chalk messages of kindness and welcome on sidewalks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAKEWOOD--Take the hate, and blast it with love and kindness.

People in the city of Lakewood have brought that message home and you can literally find evidence of it all around town.

A "Hate has No Home Here" rally brought dozens of people out in Lakewood to live out the message on Sunday.

It's a response to the tragic events in Charlottesville, Virginia earlier this month, but also, it's an answer to some hate filled graffiti recently discovered on a Lakewood sidewalk.

In addition, residents have made chalk messages of love all throughout town. It's even happening in the Lakewood school district now.

"With all of the crazy things we are seeing on the news and Lakewood being such an importantly diverse place in our community, we wanted to really send a strong message to let everybody know where we stand as a school. That everybody has a place here, everybody belongs here," said Stephen Kerney, a sixth grade math teacher at Harding Middle School.

Assistant Principal at Harding Middle, Robin Beavers, tells Fox 8 she had the idea for students to start their first day with positive messages.

Middle school at resumes on August 21st, and teachers plus members of the community wrote phases on the sidewalk like, "All are welcome" and "Let your light shine bright."

"We really wanted to start kids on a positive note and we really wanted to reiterate some of that positivity as soon as they walk in in the morning," Beavers said.