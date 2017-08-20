× High demand for private jets to get perfect view of solar eclipse

COLUMBUS, Ohio— A private jet operator based in Ohio is preparing for one of its busiest days of the year because so many people want to get a perfect view of Monday’s solar eclipse.

Columbus-based NetJets says Jackson, Wyoming, appears to be the most popular destination for eclipse watchers along with Grand Island, Nebraska.

A NetJets spokeswoman tells The Columbus Dispatch they’ll be giving out eclipse-viewing glasses and that some passengers have asked for Moon Pies and Eclipse gum.

The company is owned by Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway and is the nation’s largest operator of private jets.

The company says demand for private jets to see the eclipse is shaping up to be right there with the always busy travel dates around Thanksgiving and Christmas.

