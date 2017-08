Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - The storms that have popped up in our southeastern counties are now a memory. There is still the risk of an isolated shower and storm now through sundown, but most of us will experience a dry evening. Calm and clear tonight with temperatures dropping into the low 60’s.

Sunday will be dry and sunny-soaked. Expect low and mid 80’s across our area.