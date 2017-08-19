Second officer dies in Florida police shooting

KISSIMMEE, Florida — A second Florida police officer has died from wounds he suffered in a shooting Friday night, Kissimmee police said on its Facebook page.

Sgt. Richard “Sam” Howard died Saturday afternoon, a day after Officer Matthew Baxter died at the scene of a shooting in the central Florida city near Orlando.

Earlier Police Chief Jeff O’Dell said Everett Glenn Miller, 45, had been charged with first-degree murder in Baxter’s killing.

The officers were in an area known for drug activity, and Baxter approached Miller and two other men before 9:30 p.m. Friday, the chief said. Howard came as backup. There was a scuffle and gunfire, O’Dell said.

“Officers immediately responded to the area and found two of their fallen brothers gravely injured on the roadway,” O’Dell said.

Baxter, a three-year veteran of the Kissimmee Police Department, was pronounced dead.

Miller is the only one charged of three people the police questioned, the chief said. He also faces charges of carrying a concealed weapon and resisting arrest.

O’Dell said he was found at a bar and had a 9 mm pistol and a .22-caliber revolver.

Condolences from Trump, governor

Following the news of the shooting, President Donald Trump tweeted his condolences.

“My thoughts and prayers are with the @KissimmeePolice and their loved ones. We are with you!” the President said.

Florida Gov. Rick Scott described Baxter as a husband, a father and a hero.

“Heartbroken to hear loss of @kissimmeepolice officer Matthew Baxter. Praying for a quick recovery for officer in critical condition,” Scott tweeted.

Later he added: “Our grieving hearts become even heavier with the terrible news of Sgt. Sam Howard’s passing.”

Kissimmee is about 20 miles south of Orlando.

Other officer shootings

Two officers in Jacksonville were also injured Friday. When officers arrived in response to an attempted suicide call, they encountered a man armed with a high-powered rifle and exchanged gunfire, Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Director Mike Bruno said.

One officer was struck in both hands, while the other was hit in his stomach, Bruno said. The suspect, who was also injured, died after being taken to a local hospital, he said.

And in Pennsylvania, two state troopers were shot late Friday, said Melinda Bondarenka, a spokeswoman with the Pennsylvania State Police.

One suffered a wounded hand; he was released from the hospital, State Police Capt. Joseph Ruggery said Saturday. The other trooper was shot in the abdomen. His condition has not been released.

The troopers returned fired and killed the suspect, Ruggery said.