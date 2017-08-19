Scattered thunderstorms developing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio--This weekend, a weak system may trigger scattered thunderstorms today (especially inland), but Sunday will be drier and sunny-soaked.

Viewers on the west side of our viewing area shared photos of this morning's storms and rain moving in:

Right now, the weekend pick-day is Sunday. A big cool down is expected later next week, very comfortable with pleasant temps.

Weather for Monday's solar eclipse is looking okay. Andre went so far as to say it could be a NACITS day -- his acronym for 'not a cloud in the sky.'

Check your hour-by-hour overnight forecast into early Saturday morning: