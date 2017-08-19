Police search for man who robbed Euclid drug store at gunpoint

EUCLID, Ohio — Police are trying to identify the man who robbed a Euclid drug store at gunpoint Thursday.

According to Euclid police, at around 9 p.m., the man walked into Walgreens, 20485 Euclid Ave.

Witnesses said he had a small silver revolver and demanded money from the cashier. The suspect grabbed handfuls of cash from the register drawer and ran away, heading north on Dille Road.

No one was hurt.

The suspect is described as being an older black male around 6 feet tall. He has an average build and is missing several front teeth. He possibly walks with a limp and has a light beard.

He was wearing a red baseball cap, a blue colored jacket with gray side panels, beige shorts, white and black tennis shoes and white rimmed glasses.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Euclid Police Detective Bureau at 216-289-8505.