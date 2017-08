Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- One person was shot to death, and at least three others were hurt in a shooting at a lounge on the city's east side overnight.

According to Cleveland police, it happened at about 1 a.m. at Freck's Lounge, which is on East 112th Street and Superior Avenue.

The conditions of the surviving gunshot victims are not known.

It's not clear if any arrests have been made.

