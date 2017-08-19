Man gets 40 years in prison after impregnating 10-year-old girl

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. — A man who was in the country illegally has been sentenced to 40 years in prison for impregnating a 10-year-old girl.

WDAM reports that Natalio Vitervo-Vasquez pleaded guilty to sexual battery charges Friday.

Prosecutors say that the girl learned she was pregnant at the age of 11; conception would have occurred at 10 years of age.

She told prosecutors the suspect took her to a hotel room, touched her and gave her something to drink that made her sleepy.

In November 2016, the girl gave birth to a baby boy, who had multiple birth defects. He died in surgery.

WDAM reports that Vasquez has been deported twice. He must serve at least 25 years of his 40-year sentence. When he is released, he will be immediately deported.

Read more here.