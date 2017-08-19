× Here are the winning Powerball numbers for the $535 million jackpot

ORLANDO, FL – The winning numbers in Saturday evening’s drawing of the “Powerball” game were:

17-19-39-43-68, Powerball: 13, Power Play: 4

(seventeen, nineteen, thirty-nine, forty-three, sixty-eight; Powerball: thirteen; Power Play: four).

The numbers for the estimated $535 million jackpot were drawn Saturday at 10:59 p.m. Eastern time.

The prize grew so large because no one matched all six balls in more than two months, so the jackpot grew after every drawing. The prize ranks as the eighth largest in U.S. history.

The odds of winning the giant prize are one in 292.2 million.

Powerball is played in 44 states as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The $535 million jackpot is the annuity option, paid over 29 years. A winner who opts for a cash payout would get $340.1 million, minus taxes.

