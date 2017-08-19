ALBUQUERQUE — A Walmart security guard in Albuquerque is seen on surveillance video running down a bicyclist in the parking lot — allegedly over a thrown soda.

KRQE reports that it happened July 21 at about 6:30 p.m.

The video shows the security guard’s car traveling north, and a few seconds later, a bicyclist enters the frame heading south.

Immediately, KRQE reports, the security car turns around and beelines for the bicyclist at a high rate of speed.

The vehicle then is used in two attempts to knock down the bicyclist. First, it bumps the bike from behind. Then, when the man gets back on his bike, he was the struck again and hits the pavement.

The worker told police that the bicyclist hit her car with a soda, so “I turned around really quickly and I started yelling at him.” She said he hit the curb with his bike.

The victim, however, said he was biking and took a drink of water when it accidentally splashed the security guard’s car.

The victim was treated for cuts and scrapes. He claimed he blacked out for several seconds, and in the video, did not get up from the second fall until more than a minute later.

The security guard was arrested on charges of aggravated battery.

