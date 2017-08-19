East Cleveland holds 12th annual back-to-school rally

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio - A weekend back to school rally is helping ease the burden for working families trying to purchase school supplies.

Saturday close to 2,600 students along with their parents gathered at Shaw High School to receive school items free of charge.

"They get supplies to go home with to help them get help with their homework," said parent and Shaw Alumni Tellawanda Moore. "You have other vendors here who can help with after school tutoring."

According to the National Retail Federation, the average family spends $668 dollars on back to school supplies. The East Cleveland 12th annual Back to School Rally attempted to put a dent in some of those costs by giving away coats, shoes and backpacks to students.

"When you look good, you feel good. Your mind changes about your possibilities. That's the whole premises for dress for success," said Melody Butler representing Dress for Success Cleveland. "It starts with dressing you up on the outside so that we can dress you up on the inside and empower you to reach your full potential."

Similar to many, families in East Cleveland often face financial hardships that can become barriers to a quality education. Superintendent Dr. Myrna Loy Corley says she's seen improvements since the rally began more than a decade ago.

"There is a need within our school district within our community," said Dr. Corley. "We want to assist them and their parents in being ready for school and being excited for school."