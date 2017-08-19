CMSD shares safety precautions with parents for children during eclipse

CLEVELAND, Ohio — With the solar eclipse coming up Monday, Cleveland Metropolitan School District is sharing with parents its plans for the event, along with some precautions.

The letter was sent to parents Aug. 17.

The eclipse will take place in the Cleveland area during the hours of between 1 and 4 p.m., with the moon covering about 80 percent of the sun at around 2:31 p.m.

According to the letter, CMSD teachers during school hours who are not incorporating the eclipse into their lesson plans are being instructed to keep students inside during the event.

Principals will deliver two announcements to students at the beginning and end of the school day, reminding students that when walking to their bus or walking home between 1 and 4 p.m. that day, they should focus on the sidewalk or street in front of them and not look at the sky.

1.) If your child is at home during the solar eclipse, keep him/her inside the house

between 1:00 and 4:00 p.m. to avoid any temptation to view the eclipse without

protective glasses.

2.) Reinforce with your child that looking directly at the solar eclipse without proper eye

protection is unsafe and can cause serious permanent eye damage.

3.) Homemade filters and standard sunglasses—even dark or polarized ones—are not

sufficient to prevent eye damage. This is also true for unfiltered cameras, telescopes,

binoculars and other optical devices.

4.) The only safe way to directly view the partially eclipsed sun is through special-purpose

solar filters, also known as “eclipse glasses” or handheld solar viewers that are certified

and meet NASA standards.

5.) While self-made pinhole projectors are popular, during the eclipse they should be

used only with supervision by an adult who is knowledgeable about safety guidelines.

Other school districts are also taking precautions. Schools in Parma have canceled all outdoor eclipse activities.

Jefferson Area Local Schools will actually close schools on the day of the eclipse.

