CLEVELAND – The Cleveland police department is asking the public to look out for a missing 70-year-old man.

Roy Broomfield is missing from 16216 Sunny Glen. Broomfield is unable to speak because of a stroke.

He is 6′ tall with a medium build. Because of the stroke, he walks with a cane and drags his one leg.

He was last seen wearing glasses, a baseball cap, jeans and a t-shirt.

If you see him, please call the police at 216-621-1234 or call 911.