Three children among those injured in multi-vehicle crash in Huron County

NEW HAVEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash involving three vehicles that injured several people including children in New Haven Township. It happened at around 12:45 p.m. Friday.

According to the patrol, a 30-year-old man from Plymouth, Ohio, was driving a 1997 Toyota Camry southbound on State Route 103. He suffered serious injuries.

A 36-year-old woman, also from Plymouth, Ohio, was driving a 2012 Ford F-150 northbound on State Route 103. She suffered serious injuries.

Three children in the F-150 — ages 11, 10, and 8– all suffered serious injuries, as did a 41-year-old woman and a 34-year-old man, who were also passengers in the Ford.

A third vehicle was also involved: A 70-year-old man was driving a 2013 International Semi towing a 2015 trailer southbound on State Route 103. He was not injured.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says the driver of the Camry tried to pass the semi and drove into the path of the Ford. The driver of the Camry tried to re-enter the southbound lane and struck the rear left of the trailer, causing him to lose control. The Camry was then struck in the right side by the Ford; that forced both vehicles to exit the east side of the road.

The crash remains under investigation.