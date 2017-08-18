Tennessee Rep. Cohen to introduce articles of impeachment against President Trump

TENNESSEE — Tennessee Congressman Steve Cohen says he will introduce articles of impeachment against President Trump when he returns to Congress.

The move is in response to Trump’s comments on white nationalist rallies in Charlottesville.

The president said there were “very fine people” on both sides of the protests.

Cohen argues that none of the marchers chanting anti-Semitic phrases could be considered very fine people.

He says that it is proof that Trump is unable to identify domestic terrorists and is also intellectually incapable of leading the country.

“With the President’s abject failure of leadership and showing an inability to have moral rectitude and be the leader of this nation in times of crisis with this remarks about Charlottesville on Sunday and then again on Tuesday, I had no choice but to introduce these articles of impeachment,” said Cohen.

Cohen hopes enough candidates who support impeachment will be voted into Congress in 2018 to make it viable in 2019.