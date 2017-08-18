Teen driver in deadly Indiana crash tested positive for opiates, traveling 107 mph: court docs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLINTON COUNTY, Indiana-- The 17-year-old girl accused of crashing into a Clinton County, Indiana, home and killing two sisters was going over 100 mph and was driving under the influence when she left the road, according to court documents.

Alia Sierra is facing ten felony charges, including two counts of reckless homicide for the July 12 crash that killed Haleigh Fullerton, 17, and Callie Fullerton, 8.

According to WXIN-TV, the girls’ mother, Bridget Fullerton, was walking into the room as the car came crashing through the home; she was flown by helicopter to an Indianapolis-area hospital for treatment. She is expected to make a full recovery.

Sierra is also facing multiple felony charges of operating a vehicle under the influence. According to court documents, a urine screen taken after the crash showed she tested positive for opiates.

Detectives determined she was driving 107 mph when she went off the road, through a ditch and field before crashing into the Fullerton residence.

Four juveniles between the ages of 12 and 17 were also in the car with Sierra at the time of the crash. The front passenger told detectives he asked Sierra to slow down before they hit a bump that sent them off the roadway.

Another passenger in the back seat told detectives he had asked Sierra to let him out of the car several times because she was going too fast. He said Sierra called her car "the beast" and talked about how fast it would go before the crash.

According to WXIN-TV, Sierra is facing the following charges:

2 counts reckless homicide (level 5 felony )

2 counts causing death when operating a motor vehicle with a schedule I or II controlled substance (level 5 felony

2 counts causing death when operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (level 5 felony)

1 count causing serious bodily injury when operating a vehicle while intoxicated (level 5 felony )

1 count causing serious bodily injury when operating a vehicle with a schedule I or II substance in the body (level 5 felony)

1 count criminal recklessness (level 6 felony)

1 count criminal mischief (level 6 felony)