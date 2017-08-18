‘Senior Eclipse Correspondent’ Gabe Spiegel shows you what the solar eclipse will look like…

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

When the solar eclipse happens on Monday, its path of totality will travel from the Northwestern U.S. all the way through the Midwest, and end in the Southeast in South Carolina. This is where the moon will completely block the sun.

Here in Ohio, we will see a partial eclipse.

So, that's where 'Senior Eclipse Correspondent' Gabe Spiegel comes in. He gives you an exclusive look at what it will be like to be in that path of totality.

